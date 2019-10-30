73-year old injured in house collapse in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A 73-year old man was seriously injured when the house collapsed on him today at Kandal near here, following heavy rains lashing across the district.

Basavayya was rescued by neighbours, whose houses were also partially collapsed and admitted to the Government Hospital here, police said.

Meanwhile, heavy boulders have fallen on Coonoor-Manjoor road, disrupting traffic for nearly three hours.

Similarly, large tress were uprooted and fallen across the road at four places in and around this tourist town, due to which traffic was blocked for two hours.

With forecast of heavy rains for the next 24 hours, the Nilgiris District Administration has taken all precautionary measures to meet any eventualities.