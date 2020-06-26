75 per cent shops down their shutters in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 75 per cent shops, hotels and bakeries downed their shutters in the district, protesting against the alleged custodial death of father-son duo in Sathankulam.

The closure was in response to the call given by the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association, seeking justice to the duo.

While medical shops were closed from 7 to 11 AM, hotels and bakeries were closed from 6 AM to 12 Noon in Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Pollachi.

Due to the closure in major business centres like R G Street, Big Bazaar Street, Oppanakkara and Cross Cut road, wore a deserted look in the morning.

According to police, about 75 per cent of shops downed their shutters in the district.

Meanwhile, Makkal Adhikaram, a social outfit, activists staged a protest demonstration in the city and Tirupur condemning the incident.

CPIM workers also staged a protest demonstration in Tirupur and sought stringent action against the erring policemen.

About 70 per cent of shops were closed in nearby Nilgiris district.