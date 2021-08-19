8 medals in Kalari competitions- Isha Samskriti students bring Pride to Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network





Isha Samskriti students who participated in the national level Kalaripayattu competitions have won a record-setting total of 8 medals including 1 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze bringing joy and pride to Tamil Nadu, the state they represent.

Srinivasan won the gold medal in Meipayattu category, Padmesh Raj won silver while Aravamudhan, Akshaya and Vinodhini won bronze medals. Prasanna bagged a silver in the Urimi category and Srinivasan and lohkesh clinched bronze in the Kettukari category. Inbhatamilan also won a bronze medal in the sword category.

Organized by the Indian Kalaripayattu Federation, the annual national level competitions for 2020-21 were held online from 1st to 14th August. Isha Samskriti students competed with more than 600 participants from over 20 states.

Kalaripayattu is the Mother of all Martial Arts. Isha Samskriti is dedicated to promoting the traditional arts of India, has been training students in Kalari for the past 13 years. Isha Samskriti also offers classical music and dance and Yoga as part of its curriculum.