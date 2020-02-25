80 TMMK workers arrested for attempting to rail, road blockade in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 80 Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam (TMMK) workers were arrested Tuesday, when they attempted to stage rail roko at Railway Station in nearby TIrupur, over the violence against Anti-CAA protesters in Delhi.

As over 100 workers surged near the station this afternoon raising slogans against the gun shots and stone pelting in Delhi, police present there managed to prevent them by erecting barricades.

However, there was minor push and pull between the workers and police, creating tense moment for a while.

Later, some workers rushed to the post office and attempted to lodge their protest, but were prevented by police. The workers then marched towards railway over bridge and squatted on the road, disrupting the traffic.

As police failed to convince the workers to withdraw their agitation, 80 workers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Bagh type protest in Coimbatore entered the seventh day Tuesday. Over 2,000 persons belonging to Muslim community including from various organisations are participating in the round the clock protest seeking to repeal the Act.