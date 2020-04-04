  • Download mobile app
04 Apr 2020, Edition - 1726, Saturday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 1st positive case of Coronavirus has been reported from Lalbaug in Mumbai.
  • Ruckus outside JNU campus, student threatens guard saying ‘I will cough at you’ & spread Coronavirus.
  • A 40-year-old Coronavirus symptomatic patient has committed suicide in Shamli.
  • Around 400 people linked to Tabligh have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Tamil Nadu & Delhi bear most of the brunt.
Travel

Coimbatore

“A Candle never loses its light by lighting another Candle”

Covai Post Network

April 4, 2020

Coimbatore : Roman Catholic Diocese of Coimbatore today donated Rs.25 lakh towards Covid-19 relief fund.

The cheque for the amount was handed over to district collector, K Rajamani by Bishop Thomas Aquino and Vicar General John Joseph Stanis.

COVID-19 has made a terrible impact and loss of lives all over the world, especially, in Tamil Nadu where the number of cases are doubling  day by day, a release said.

In this hard time, Roman Catholic Diocese of Coimbatore has come forward by extending  support to the government by donating  Rs.25,00,000 as COVID-19 Relief Fund. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿