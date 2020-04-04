“A Candle never loses its light by lighting another Candle”

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Roman Catholic Diocese of Coimbatore today donated Rs.25 lakh towards Covid-19 relief fund.

The cheque for the amount was handed over to district collector, K Rajamani by Bishop Thomas Aquino and Vicar General John Joseph Stanis.

COVID-19 has made a terrible impact and loss of lives all over the world, especially, in Tamil Nadu where the number of cases are doubling day by day, a release said.

In this hard time, Roman Catholic Diocese of Coimbatore has come forward by extending support to the government by donating Rs.25,00,000 as COVID-19 Relief Fund.