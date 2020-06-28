A farmer friendly Weather pattern in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: A mixture of sunshine and rain.

With this having become the weather pattern in many parts of the Nilgiris,of late,speculation on its impact on the farming community and the fate of the current South-West monsoon has started doing the rounds.

With views differing on the monsoon with a -difference, the Jount Director of Horticulture Mr.Sivasubramaniam Samraj opined ,”there is nothing to be concerned about”.

Responding to queries from The Covai Post ,he said that contrary to apprehensions the present weather pattern was very farner friendly.

Stating that farmers,including those growing annual crops,exotic crops and tea were happy with the weather,he said that if the pattern continues it will do a world of good to them as their crops will be very healthy.

When asked to explain ,he said that if the sky was continuously overcast ,chances of their crops ,particularly potato, being affected with blight, were high.

This year’s South-West Monsoon had set in at the right time and though signs of it being erratic, are now showing,farmers are benefiting.

Apart from tea covering about 56,000 hectares around 2700 hectares were now under crops like potato,beetroot carrot,red cabbage lettuce and beans.

They were all under different stages of growth and the weather was helping them.

However Dr.P.J.Vasanthan, a keen observer of the Nilgiris weather said that the steady drizzle and howling winds which normally mark the South-West monsoon season in the Nilgiris were conspicuous by their absence this time.

Attributing the difference to the fall out of climate change,he said that it called for an in- depth study.

While typical monsoons are favourable to native species,the current weather pattern will lead to the proliferation of exotic species.