Udhagamandalam: The highest number of Covid -19 cases for a day,was recorded in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,with 59 being added,the total number of infections has gone upto 587.

As in the past few days,contacts of some who had attended a wedding at Thangadu Oranalli,formed a sizeable number of the new infections.