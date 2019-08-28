Aadhaar enrollment service at BSNL customer service centre

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BSNL here today launched Aadhaar Enrollment service through its customer service Centre.

Initially, the service will be available at the service centre at CTO Complex near the District Collectorate,

The public could avail of the services like new Aadhar enrollment, updation of Aadhaar details and modification of phone number, address etc at the BSNL Aadhaar enrollment counter, official sources said..

The new Aadhaar enrollment is free of cost and downloading and print of Aadhaar, modification of phone number, address etc would be available on payment basis.

Steps are being taken to commence the service at other centres also.