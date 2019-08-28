  • Download mobile app
28 Aug 2019, Edition - 1506, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC issues notice to Centre and J&K Govt on ‘media restrictions’ and ‘black out’ in J&K. Govt has to respond within 7 days.
  • Chandrayaan-2 completes another operation around Moon; now in 179kmX1412km orbit
  • SC to examine legal challenge to abrogation of Article 370; refers matter to 5-judge Constitution bench
Travel

Coimbatore

Aadhaar enrollment service at BSNL customer service centre

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2019

Coimbatore : BSNL here today launched Aadhaar Enrollment service through its customer service Centre.

Initially, the service will be available at the service centre at CTO Complex near the District Collectorate,

The public could avail of the services like new Aadhar enrollment, updation of Aadhaar details and modification of phone number, address etc at the BSNL Aadhaar enrollment counter, official sources said..

The new Aadhaar enrollment is free of cost and downloading and print of Aadhaar, modification of phone number, address etc would be available on payment basis.

Steps are being taken to commence the service at other centres also.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿