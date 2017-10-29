AAI assures to make Coimbatore airport a cargo hub

Airport Authority of India Chairman, Guruprasad Mohapatra has assured to take all necessary efforts in improving the cargo facilities and making Coimbatore Airport a Cargo hub.

The assurance was given to a CII delegation, who had met Mohapatra yesterday at the city airport and pressed for the need for improved facilities, which would be beneficial for the exporters and importers of the Western Tamil Nadu.

The delegation was led by CII Tamil Nadu Vice Chairman, M Ponnuswami and Coimbatore Zone Chairman S Narayanan, a CII release said.

CII also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan for expediting the land acquisition process for the Airport Expansion and requested her to continue the efforts in completing the acquisition at the earliest.