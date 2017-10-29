AAI assures to make Coimbatore airport a cargo hub

Airport Authority of India Chairman, Guruprasad Mohapatra has assured to take all necessary efforts in improving the cargo facilities and making Coimbatore Airport a Cargo hub.
The assurance was given to a CII delegation, who had met Mohapatra yesterday at the city airport and pressed for the need for improved facilities, which would be beneficial for the exporters and importers of the Western Tamil Nadu.
The delegation was led by CII Tamil Nadu Vice Chairman, M Ponnuswami and Coimbatore Zone Chairman S Narayanan, a CII release said.
CII also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan for expediting the land acquisition process for the Airport Expansion and requested her to continue the efforts in completing the acquisition at the earliest.
The Madras Musical Association has won top honours at the fourth Asia Pacific Choir Games held in Colombo on October 22 and 23. The association won gold and silver in two differ...Read More
Sushmita Sengupta Love Milkshakes? The goodness of freshly cut fruits blended with the ever so nutritious milk, think there can’t be a concoction as healthy as this? Think aga...Read More
Struggling to shed those extra inches around your tummy? Tried all sorts of dieting, yet no trace of desired results? Well, let us tell you a secret. Weight loss is as much about w...Read More