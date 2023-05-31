ABC FIRE INDIA LAUNCHES TAMILNADU’S FIRST FIRE SAFETY SUPERMARKET

Covai Post Network







There are number of accidents – small or big which happens across the country every year resulting in huge loss of lives and property. One of the main reasons for the fire accidents is the lack of awareness among the public on the various measures to be taken to prevent fire accidents. Quite often the need for effective fire fighting equipments is felt only when the fire occurs and it is invariably late. Proper awareness among people on fire accidents

ABC FIRE INDIA, Leaders in Fire Fighting Equipments for several years have now set up a New Fire Safety Supermarket, the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu. According to Mr.A.N.Lawrence, PROPRIETOR OF ABC FIRE INDIA , the New Supermarket will not only have a wide range of modern fire fighting equipments but will also be an experiential centre where people can come and experience the various equipment functions. He also, stated that a New Brand of IMPACTOR fire fighting equipments with high operational efficiency has been Launched on the occasion. The New Supermarket set up on Dr.Nanjappa road, Coimbatore will be inaugurated by Mr.Nanda Kumar ,former President of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore and Proprietor of Selvam Agencies.

The First Sale will be made by Mr.S.Thirumoorthi, Vice President of CRI PUMPS PVT LTD. The First Fire Extinguisher will be purchased by Mr.Utkarsh Agarwal of Agarwal Sweet Palace and The First Apartment Hydrant will be purchased by Mr.D.Abhishek , Vice Presiden CREDAI Coimbatore.

A Galaxy of dignitaries including Mr.P.P.Subramanian of PP Associates, Mr.Gugan Ilango, President – CREDAI Coimbatore. Mr. Abuthahir, President of Jubilant and Mr.Prakash Krishnan, Chairman of Indian Plumbing Association , Coimbatore will participate in the program.