AC Special fare trains between Chennai and Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A total 68 pairs of Daily AC Special fare trains will be run between Chennai and Coimbatore from January 24 to March 31 to clear extra rush of passengers in the sector.

Train No.06028 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Daily AC Special Fare Train will leave Coimbatore Jn at 05.00 hrs and reach Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central at 12.45Hrs

Stoppages: Tiruppur (Dep 05.40 hrs) Erode ( Dep 06.30 hrs) Salem ( Dep 07.35 hrs ) Katpadi (Dep 10.17 hrs) and Perambur (Dep 12.02 hrs)

Train No: 06027 Chennai – Coimbatore AC Special fare Train will leave Dr.MGR Chennai Central at 14.00 Hrs and reach Coimbatore Jn at 21.45 Hrs

Composition: Two AC Executive Chair cars, Five AC Chair Cars and two Generator cum Luggage vans.

Advance reservations for above special trains will open at 08.00 hrs tomorrow.