Academy launched to create robust leadership quality in textile industry

Coimbatore : Out to create robust leadership qualities for employees in the textile industry, an academy was launched here on Friday, the first of its kind industry initiative.

As businesses were facing lot of challenges as well as opportunities and several disruptions, the ITF Leadership Academy should help in creating able executives to respond to the change, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) Convenor Prabhu Dhamodaran told reporters here.

The continuous training will equip individual managers in various member organisations in all pillars of leadership, he said.

The academy has launched three different courses for executives in spinning mills, namely general manager, middle level managers and supervisors and 284 middle level managers from 51 member mills will be undergoing training in the first batch, he said.

Claiming that there was a 30 per cent attrition in the supervisor level, Prabhu said each employee would attend a full-day course every month for a year under six trainers from Chennai and Bengaluru.

Some of the topics would be team spirit, will to change and effective communication. After a year, the service would be expanded to more member mills across Tamil Nadu, as ITF has about 650 mills as members.