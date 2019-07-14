  • Download mobile app
14 Jul 2019
Coimbatore : Accident Victims’ families given Rs 15 lakh solatium

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2019

Coimbatore : Local Administration Minister S P Velumani Sunday handed over a total solatium of Rs 15 lakh to the relatives of those killed and injured in an accident near Walayar in neighbouring Kerala on June 30.

Velumani handed over Rs 2 lakh cheque each at a function to the nearest kin of the six who died in the mishap.

Similarly, he gave away Rs 50,000 each to six injured persons, from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Six persons were killed and six others injured when the van in which they were travelling to Palakkad from here rammed on to a parked truck

