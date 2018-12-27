  • Download mobile app
27 Dec 2018
Accused who hacked astrologer to death remanded to custody

Covai Post Network

December 27, 2018

Coimbatore : The man, who hacked to death an astrologer in nearby Tirupur, was brought from Chennai and produced before a court in Tirupur on Thursday and remanded to custody for 15 days.

The accused, Raghu, on a motorcycle killed Ramesh an astrologer on December 24 in a full public view and was absconding.

Raghu has surrended before a Court in Chennai yesterday and was brought and produced before the 1st Judicial Magistrate Court in Tirupur this noon.

Magistrate Kaviarasan remanded the accused to custody till January 10 and Raghu was brought and lodged in the Central prison here.

