11 Feb 2020
Action against government school headmaster sought for misbehaving with girls

Covai Post Network

February 11, 2020

Coimbatore : Members of AIDWA and SFI Tuesday sought action against the headmaster of a government school in Kinadhukadavu in the rural limits for his alleged misbehaviour with girl students.

IN a complaint to the office of Superintendent of Police, they said that the parents of the girls students had complained against Arumugam Makaliappan headmaster of Government elementary school of Katampatti for misbehaviour and had staged a protest demonstration.

However, the local police had reportedly forcibly taken in writing from four parents, who were part of the protest, that they have no no complaint against Arumugam, the petition said.

Arumugam has reportedly expressed his regrets with one of the parents for his misbehaviour with a girl.

However, AIDWA has taken up the issue and petitioned SP to book the headmaster under POCSO Act.

