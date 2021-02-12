Action sought  against illegal resorts

Covai Post Network

Environmental activist cum advocate ‘Elephant’ G.

Rajendran has urged the district administration to ensure that all the illegal resorts and home stays in and around Masinagudy are sealed.

In a letter to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,he allegednthat attempts were on to help the violators,instead of initiating action against them.He added that all the unauthorised resorts and home stays should be locked and demolished. Otherwise other illegal and immoral activities will also go unchecked.

In a another letter to the Superintendent of Police Dr.V.Sasi Mohan,the activist urged him to reconsider his decision to throw open the Kalhatty ghat roat connecting Ooty with Masinagudy.

He also exhorted the Superintending Engineer,Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle to carry out inspections in such places to check misuse of power.