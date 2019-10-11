Activist to move High Court for retrieval of disappeared lake

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A social activist ‘Elephant’ G Rajendran today said that he would move Madras High Court seeking the retrieval of Burnfoot Lake near Lovedale junction in Ooty, which had disappeared over a period of time.

Tracing the history of the lake, Rajendran told reporters that the Nilgiris gazette of 1908 has published the existence of the lake, which said to be active in the late 1800’s.

The lake has disappeared some decades ago and has been converted into agricultural land and a private company has now now dug bore wells and is selling water to this entire tourist town, he alleged.

Rajendran, a lawyer by profession, has fought successfully many cases pertaining to wildlife, particularly elephants, recent being of an elephant which was allegedly creating problem in Thadagam in Coimbatore.

He said that he will move the High Court seeking to retrieve the disappeared lake.

Rajendran alleged that the many resorts are still functioning in the elephant corridor, despite closure of some 65 resorts following Court orders.