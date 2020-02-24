  • Download mobile app
24 Feb 2020
Coimbatore

Activists seek release Rajiv assassins , lay siege of Coimbatore collectorate

Covai Post Network

February 24, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : At least 20 members of Tamil Puligal Katchi were arrested on Monday, while attempting to lay siege the office of District Collector, demanding the release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassins undergoing imprisonment for over 25 years.

Raising slogans against the State government for not exerting pressure on the Governor for early release of the convicts.They demanded early release of Perarivalan, considering the age of his parents who were in their mid 70s.

The governor was deliberately delaying the release, despite the assembly passing resolution in this regard, they said.

