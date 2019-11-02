  • Download mobile app
Edition - 1572, Saturday
Travel

Coimbatore

Additional AC Coach for Hissar-Cbe-Hissar Superfast express

Covai Post Network

November 2, 2019

Coimbatore :  The service of Train No. 22476 Coimbatore Jn.-Hissar Weekly AC Superfast Express will be temporarily augmented with One AC 3- tier Coach from November 9 to 30 (Day of service- on Saturdays).

Similarly, Train No.22475 Hissar-Coimbatore Weekly AC Superfast Express will also be temporarily augmented with One AC 3- tier Coach from November 7 to 28 November (Day of service- on Thursdays from Hissar), a railway release said Saturday.

Revised Coach Composition: (LHB Rake) First Class AC Coach-1, AC 2-Tier Coach-4, AC 3-Tier Coaches-10, Pantry Car-1, Luggage Cum Brake van Coaches-2, the release said. 

