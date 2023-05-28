Adiyogi, Dhyanalinga, and Linga Bhairavi Closed On 30th May Due To Maintenance Work

Covai Post Network

Adiyogi, Dhyanalinga, Linga Bhairavi, Suryakund, and Chandrakund will be closed on May 30th in Isha due to the annual maintenance work. We request devotees refrain from visiting Isha on that day. They will be allowed to visit Isha as usual from May 31st.

Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore situated at the foothills of Velliangiri is a sacred space for self-transformation, where people dedicate time towards their inner growth. The center offers all four major paths of yoga – kriya (energy), gnana (knowledge), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion), drawing people from all over the world. The Center is dedicated to fostering inner transformation and creating an established state of well-being in individuals.