Adopted Danish man searches for his biological parents in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A 43-year old man, who was adopted by a Danish-couple, some 40 years ago from here, on Saturday came to the city min search of his roots and biological family.

Rajakumar, born to Ayyavu in 1975 and resident in Linganoor in Thondamuthu on the outskirts was handed over to the Blue Mountain Childrens’ Home here, was adopted by a Danish couple when he was just 18 months old.

The reason which was stated in adoption order was that Ayyavu could not not maintain the child, since he sustained paralytic attack and his wife left him after that, Rajakumar, who is now now Casper Anderson, told reporters here.

“After the district court order, I was sent to Denmark to a Danish Couple Keld and Birtha Anderson under guardianship act for adoption,” he said.

Stating that he had visited some three years ago Coimbatore in search of his father, Casper said that with the help of a Netherlands based Organisation Against Child Tafficking he has come to find out the family and visited the birth place.

“We have traced that Ayyavu was living with his mother Mariammal near Karupparayan Temple near Linganoor. We were told by local people that after he sold his hut during 1986 no no one seen Ayyavu or his mother in the area,”Casper, a graphic designer by profession, said.

The organisation even contacted the former owner of the children’s home Mary Catharine, who also was not not aware of the whereabouts, he said.

Casper sought help from media to spreading his story and to track any persons from his family and relatives, as he has qvdesire to see his mother, father, siblings all others, before he leaves India on January 21.