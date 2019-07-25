Adventure sports gaining ground in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Adventure sports, as a good break from the drudgery of routine, has been evoking great interest in Coimbatore.

R Premnath, owner of Leap Learning Academy at Mathampalayam, about 25 km from Coimbatore, told The Covai Post, “We conduct adventure activities like rock climbing, rappelling, zip line, rope walk, trekking and climbing over our pre-built iron structures. Our clients are from schools, colleges, families and corporate companies.

“The main idea is team building, that is learning inter-personal skills for a friendlier office, school or home environment. I was a cricketer and after doing MBA worked in many companies. I realised that office bickering over petty issues was common. I understood that they would not listen to verbal lecturing, but if they did some adventure sports, they would help each other and feel achievement of doing the impossible. So I started this academy.”

Premnath’s clients range from children to adults above 60 years. They come in groups to basically rough it out. Mornings begin with trekking, followed by rock climbing and other adventure activities, camping in tents with minimal comforts and eating simple menus prepared at the campsite.

“This brings them closer and makes them forget office or home monotony. They also have team games where groups climb iron obstacles covering 100 ft in record time, walk on rope ways and zip lines and others. It is amazing to see even 60-year-olds climb rocks. We give customised packages based on client needs and have good business throughout the year, except April-May when it is hot summer,” adds Premnath.

Meghala Parthipan, coordinator of the four-year-old Turning Point Adventure Camp company on Siruvani Main Road, said, “Each sports camp can last 2 to 4 days and clients come from Salem, Namakkal, Ooty, Dindigul besides Coimbatore. We work out a schedule with a customised package based on client needs. There is high and low rope walking, zip line, paintball activities, trampoline and team games. We also offer themed packages with adventure sports for clients.”

Adventure sports’ instructors are trained in life saving and first aid skills and participants are provided with protective gear like harnesses, helmets and safety ropes. Most companies use imported equipment, available at exclusive sports stores in Coimbatore.

Company owners also feel that adventure sports is a way to reconnect with nature, a temporary reprieve to the congested living of the cities.