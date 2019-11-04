  • Download mobile app
06 Nov 2019
Advocates condemn police attack on Delhi colleagues

Covai Post Network

November 4, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 100 lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the district court complex here today, condemning police attacks on their counterparts in Delhi a day ago.

Raising slogans against Delhi police, the lawyers, including a few female advocates sought stringent action those involved in the attack.

Holding placards reading “we condemn attack on advocates, we stand in solidarity with Delhi advocates and Attack on lawyers a human right violation,” the agitators cautioned to intensify the protest if action was not taken against the police there.

Similar protests were held in Tirupur and Nilgiris districts.

