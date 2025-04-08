AI-Powered Trading Tool Now Live: Create Custom TradingView Indicators via https://sakthiai.in

Covai Post Network

A groundbreaking tool for traders has launched at https://sakthiai.in, enabling users to develop customized TradingView indicators and strategies with the help of artificial intelligence. The new platform, Sakthi AI Indicator Generator, promises to simplify and automate Pine Script development for traders in the stock, forex, and crypto markets.

Whether you’re a novice or an expert, the tool empowers users to transform their trading ideas into actionable, precision-coded scripts using natural language input. AI-Powered Strategy Building Made Easy The core feature of https://sakthiai.in allows traders to describe their strategy in plain English—such as “Combine RSI with moving averages for trend following”—and the AI engine instantly converts it into Pine Script. The platform also includes a Prompt Writer to help users refine their strategy descriptions before code generation.

Users can paste the generated code into TradingView’s Pine Editor, test it, and make changes. If errors occur, simply copy and paste the error back into the site—where the AI will debug and refine the script automatically.

How It Works: Simple 5-Step Workflow

1.Login to TradingView and open the Pine Editor.

2.Paste your generated Pine Script into the editor.

3.Click “Add to Chart” to compile and test the script.

4.If errors appear, paste them into the prompt box at https://sakthiai.in.

5.Let the AI fix and enhance your code automatically.

Affordable Plans for All Traders

https://sakthiai.in offers three subscription plans:

•Starter – ₹399/month: 20 credits, basic templates, email support.

•Professional – ₹499/month: 30 credits, advanced templates, priority support, and custom alerts.

•Enterprise – ₹999/month: 70 credits, unlimited templates, 24/7 support, and one-on-one consultations.

All plans renew automatically each month, with an option to cancel anytime. Users with unique requirements can also request a custom plan.

Who Should Use It?

Anyone looking to automate or refine their trading strategies on TradingView will benefit from the AI tools at https://sakthiai.in. The service combines powerful automation with an easy-to-use interface—making it ideal for both beginners and pros in the algorithmic trading space.

For more information and to start building your own indicators, visit: https://sakthiai.in