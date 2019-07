Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Govindarajulu, father of AIADMK legislator PRG Arunkumar passed away early on Wednesday.

He was 85 and died due to age related illness, party sources said.

In a message, Chief Minister K Palanisamy condoled with the bereaved family and said

Govindarajulu was a guide to Arunkumar and supported his political activities. His death was a great loss to the family.

Arunkumar represents Coimbatore North constituency.