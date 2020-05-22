AIADMK paid over Rs.44 lakh for Amma Unavagam : Minister 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : AIADMK has paid Rs.44.34 lakh to Amma Unavagam toward free distribution of food for the poor and needy and also migrant

workers, so far, Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani said today.

Giving this information after inspecting an unavagam on the Government Hospital premises, there are 15 such unavagams 12 corporation limits and three rural limits.

A total of Rs.two lakh each were given to purchase new utensils to all the canteens, he said.

MLAs, V C Arukutti, O K Chinnaraj, Collector, K Rajamani were present during the inspection.