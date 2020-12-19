  • Download mobile app
19 Dec 2020
Coimbatore

Air India resumes afternoon flights between Coimbatore & Chennai

Covai Post Network

December 19, 2020

Air India is all set to resume its afternoon flights between Coimbatore and Chennai from December 23 onwards. The flight that was popular among those planning to fly out to Europe and the United States from Chennai, had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This flight also acts as a one-stop, one-way flight from New Delhi and departs from New Delhi at 10am, lands in Chennai at 1pm, departs at 1.45pm and lands in Coimbatore at 2.10pm with the Coimbatore – Chennai flight departing at 3.10pm.

Though it’s been announced that the flying time is 90 minutes, the plane will land in Chennai in 55-60 minutes, according to an Air India official.

