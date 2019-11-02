AISF girl students wing seeks withdrawal of new educational policy

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : All India Students Federation (AISF) Tamil Nadu unit Saturday urged the Central Government to withdraw its new National

Education Policy for the benefit of the students.

In a resolution adopted at the one-day conference of AISF Girl students wing here, it said that the government should immediately withdraw the education policy considering the future of the students.

In another resolution the federation sought the Government to take steps to make available quality napkins to girl students free of cost at the school and college toilets, as at present many were practicing unhygienic method,leading

to health hazards and also install incinerators to destroy used napkins.

Stating that the girls were used for cleaning the toilets in many schools, another resolution said that many students were subjected to caste attacks and the Government should take stringent measures to prevent such incidents.

The Federation also demanded for expediting the trial with regard to Pollachi sexual harassment case and punish the guilty.

Earlier, girl students took out procession in the city, highlighting the need to protect the girls in the schools and colleges.