AITUC demos in TN District Hqs. against NDA government policies

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : AITUC Wednesday decided to hold a demonstration on July 16 in the district headquarters of Tamil Nadu protesting against, what it termed as the ‘anti-labour and anti-people policies’ of BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of State Council held here, presided over by the State president and CPI MP, K Subbarayan. The demonstration will also be against the Union Budget, which was against the common man and workers, AITUC sources said.

AITUC National secretary, Vahida Nizam, State general secretary, TM Moorthy, N Periyasamy, T Lakshman and M Arumugam were among those senior leaders who attended the meeting.