  • Download mobile app
11 Jul 2019, Edition - 1458, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Give Rs 18k cr bank guarantee to travel abroad: HC to Naresh Goyal
  • 620 sewer cleaners killed since 1993, most in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat
  • SpiceJet technician gets stuck in aircraft’s landing gear door at Kolkata airport, dies
Travel

Coimbatore

AITUC demos in TN District Hqs. against NDA government policies

Covai Post Network

July 10, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : AITUC Wednesday decided to hold a demonstration on July 16 in the district headquarters of Tamil Nadu protesting against, what it termed as the ‘anti-labour and anti-people policies’ of BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of State Council held here, presided over by the State president and CPI MP, K Subbarayan. The demonstration will also be against the Union Budget, which was against the common man and workers, AITUC sources said.

AITUC National secretary, Vahida Nizam, State general secretary, TM Moorthy, N Periyasamy, T Lakshman and M Arumugam were among those senior leaders who attended the meeting.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿