  • Download mobile app
23 Jan 2019, Edition - 1289, Wednesday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • It seems BJP doesn’t consider Netaji to be national leader: Mamata Banerjee
  • Working on system for automatic listing of cases in four days, says CJI
  • Didi’s FIRs are blessings, says AmitShah
  • PM NarendraModi to inaugurate Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort
  • Michel moved ‘unused’ Agusta funds to UK: CBI
  • Prime Minister NarendraModi visits the Yaad-e-Jallian, a museum on Jallianwala Bagh, at Red Fort in Delhi.
  • Ex-Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn has been in detention since his shocking arrest on November 19
  • Lokpal would have prevented ‘Rafale scam’: Anna Hazare
  • Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J&K
  • Sena Leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed that they will be holding a special screening of Thackeray film for PM Modi in Delhi
Travel

Coimbatore

AITUC seeks Rs.20 lakh each as compensation for deceased workers family

Covai Post Network

January 23, 2019

Coimbatore : AITUC on Wednesday demanded that the Government should arrange Rs.20 lakh as compensation to the family of siblings, who were asphyxiated to death while cleaning a septic tank in the city.

The officer bearers of Tirunagar Residents Welfare Association did not take proper care while asking the workers to clean the tank and there was no protection gear provided to the workers, AITUC Workers Union secretary N Selvaraj said in a statement here.

Murugan and Pandidurai were suffocated to death, after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning the tank in Singanallur area last evening.

Urging the government to prevail upon the association to pay Rs.10 lakh each to the workers’ families, Selvaraj said that the Government should also pay Rs.10 lakh as solatium to the bereaved family.

He also wanted a case to be registered against the association under section 304 of IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), on those engaging workers without giving proper safety device, despite knowing the risk during the cleaning.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿