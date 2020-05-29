All the 29 tax collection centres open, pay taxes by June 30

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : All the 29 tax collection centres in the City Corporation have started functioning so that that people can pay all types of tax on or before June 30.

In a release the Corporation commissioner and special officer, Shravan Kumar Jathavath today lauded the citizens for paying taxes in time so that developmental activities can be undertaken.

The commissioner requested the people to pay all the taxes such as water, property, vacant land and professional taxes before the deadline.

All the 29 centres in the five zones will be functioning from 9 AM and 2 PM, by following the lock down rules including social distancing and people can use credit card, debit card, demand draft and cheques for payments.

Also, people can also use the website https://www/ccmc.gov.in for tax payments. he said.