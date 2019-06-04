All-women team for JK Tyre-FMSCI selected

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : After a rigorous country-wide selection process, six women drivers have been shortlisted for the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship 2019 (JKNRC) under Team Ahura.

The brainchild of former racer and team owner of Ahura, Sarosh Hataria, said this was one-of-a-kind all-women’s team which will compete in the popular LGB-4 Formula Car category at the JKNRC for the second year running.

Two women from Mumbai (Natasha Puri and Ojasvi Mehta), two from Delhi (Shivani Gaurav and Aman Jubbal) and one each from Bengaluru (Pragathi B) and Dehradun (Anushriya Gulati) had been selected to compete in the four rounds of JKNRC, starting on July 26, a JK Tyre statement said.

Team Ahura conducted trials on a zonal basis, choosing Gurgaon (North), Mumbai (Central Zone) and Bengaluru (South) for the selections.

Each zone tested over 75 women, and they were taken through beginners’ and advanced training on karts before the final shootout in the Indian make LGB 4 Formula car.

The 20 fastest drivers in each zone were then invited here for the final selection process. They were again given enough training and practice sessions, this time in LGB 4 Formula cars, before the last pruning.