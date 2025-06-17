Amway India strengthens its immunity portfolio; launches Nutrilite Triple Protect

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, June 17 : Amway India, a leading company supporting health and wellbeing, strengthened itsnutrition category offering with Nutrilite Triple Protect. A scientifically formulated, plant-based supplement powered by the natural strength of Acerola Cherry, Turmeric, and Licorice. This potent formulation has nutrients thatoffer triple-action benefits—supporting immunity, reducing inflammation, and providing strong antioxidant protection for the gut, skin, and immune health.

Commenting on the launch, Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, stated, “As poor nutrition continues to impact over half the nation’s health, the need for clean, plant-based solutions for overall wellbeing has never been greater. Today’s consumers are prioritizing health like never before, with 52% ranking immunity as the top benefit they seek in supplements – underscoring a growing demand for holistic wellness recommendations. Keeping in mind the consumer needs and as part of our strategic business priority of Accelerating Product Innovation Pipeline, we are happy to introduce our latest innovation – Nutrilite Triple Protect by Amway.This one-of-a-kind formulation brings together science-backed ingredients to support immunity, gut and skin-empowering individuals to take a proactive, holistic approach to wellness. With a health-first approach, we at Amway are committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellbeing and focus on enhancing their healthspan—living not just longer, but healthier lives.”

Nutrilite Triple Protect embodies the philosophy of sustainable, plant-based, and evidence-backed nutrition.Each serving delivers 100% of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of Vitamin C, ensuring supportfor immune health.The formulation includes Acerola Cherry extract—sustainably sourced from certified organic farms in Ubajara, Brazil—which contains nearly seven times more Vitamin C than Amla. It also includes 40mg of Turmeric Extract (equivalent to 50 times raw turmeric) and 167mg of Licorice Extract (equivalent to six times raw licorice), both sourced from certified organic farms, contributing to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, this thoughtfully combined formulation has ingredients that support immune, gut, and skin health.

Nutrilite Triple Protect is now available exclusively by Distributors/ Amway Business Owners across India, and to know more, visit the company’s website www.amway.in.