14 Feb 2020, Edition - 1676, Friday
Coimbatore

Annual tech fest held at SNS College of Technology.

Covai Post Network

February 14, 2020

SNSCT Texperia 2020 , the Annual Technical Festival of SNS College of Technology, was held on 14th and 15th February.

This provides a platform for the innovative minds exhibit their excellence from various engineering branches while focusing on innovation in areas such as Aerospace and Defence, Agriculture, Food Technology, Health care, Energy, Automobile, Smart city and Fin Tech with Technological tools like Artificial Reality, 3D Printing, IOT, Data Analytics, Robotics and Automation.

Through its plethora of competitions, lectures, exhibition and workshops, cultural festival, Texperia strives to ignite the minds of the thousands of students visiting the carnival and celebrate a mutual passion.

