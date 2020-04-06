Annur in Coimbatore rural limits brought under local containment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With five positive Covid-19 cases, Annur, about 35 Kms from here, was declared as ‘Red Alert Zone and brought under local containment.

All the five had attended the Tablighi Markaz Conference in Nizamuddin and declared as Covid-19 positive Sunday evening and undergoing treatment n ESI hospital here.

While four of their colleagues, who were tested negative were quarantined and isolated in a private lodge and under strict observation, two others were still staying in Delhi, due to non-availability of transport, official sources said.

With announcement of containment, a door-to door survey is being carried out in houses in a radius of five KM from the houses of those affected, they said.

Medical team already started visiting the houses for the last two days, to cover about 28,000 persons, in nearly 7,500 families.

The administration issued strict advisory to follow the lockdown and not not to unnecessarily come out from the houses and cooperate during the medical checkup.