Anti-CAA protestors gather near Coimbatore collectorate , Tirupur and Ooty

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 30,000 members from Muslim community Wednesday gathered in front of district collectorates here and neighbouring Udhgamandalam and Tirupur as part of their plan to lay siege, seeking immediate withdrawal of CAA.

About 8,000 anti-CAA protestors reached the collectorate here in procession from various parts of the city like Ukkadam, Aatjhupalam, Selvapuram, raising slogans against the CAA and Narendra Modi Government.

Sensing the possibility of trouble, a large number of police, RapidActon Force and Water cannon and Vajra vehicles are kept ready, with the entrance of Collectorate closed by protecting by erecting barricades.

The agitators were holding national flags in their hands and some wearing white caps on which No CAA, No NRC and No NPR were written, while the message was written on the faces of some kids, accompanied by their parents.

After assembling in front of the collectorate, the protestors raised slogans in support of their demands, including withdrawal of Act and passing resolution in the State Assembly.

The protestors dispersed after some time, easing the tense and anxious moments, as the road has many commercial establishments, railway station and connecting major arterial roads.

Meanwhile, nearly 20,000 anti-CAA protestors assembled in front of the collectorate in nearby Tirupur. After raising slogans in support of their demands, the agitators started dispersing, police said.

Similarly, around 7,000 anti-CAA protestors took out a march in Udhgaandalam in Nilgiris district to the district collectorate.

The agitators from Coonoor, Udhgamandalam and Kothagiri assembled at the Bus Stand and took out procession to the collectorate, raising slogans seeking withdrawal of the act.