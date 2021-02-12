Apps take Indco tea to a new level

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam : Having set in motion a modernisation spree,the Indcoserve,apex body of

the Industrial Cooperative (Indco) Tea Factories in the Nilgiris today went a step further by launching two mobile apps ‘[email protected]’ and ‘OotyTea”.

At a function held in Coonoor,the Chairman,National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Dr.G.R.Chinthala launched the apps and stressed the need to adopt new technologies in agriculture in order to increase productivity.He lauded the Indcoserve for its modernisation drive.He added that Nabard,will focus on helping farmers overcome challenges.It will also assist in various ways to market the produce of the farmers,he assured.

The Chief Executive Officer,Indcoserve Ms.Supriya Sahu said that the apps had been introduced to help the 30000 members of 16 Indco tea factories in the Nilgiris.

They will provide a variety of information to the growers including the prevailing tea rates,details pertaining to cultivation and the

weather.Since there will be total transparency the relationship between Indcoserve and the growers will be very healthy.The ‘Ooty Tea’

brand of Indcoserve will also become more popular,due to the new app of the same name..

Among those present was the Nilgiris Collector ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Dr.Chinthala also inaugurated an Indco tea outlet with a tea tasting facility at Kattabettu near Kotagiri.