19 Sep 2018, Edition - 1163, Wednesday

  • Congress President Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that Congress will protect Article 35A if voted to power
  • Ex-Malaysia Prime Minister arrested for $628 million corruption charge
  • Bhima Koregaon case: Hearing deferred, to continue tomorrow. Accused to remain under house arrest
  • Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to be freed
  • Imran Khan’s Pakistan exposes Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lies: Pak denies Kartarpur talks
  • BSF constable honey trapped by ISI over Internet arrested by UP ATS for espionage
  • Imran Khan’s Pak exposes Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lies, Pak denies Kartarpur talks
  • Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs media, says ‘Cong put vote bank above justice’
  • Bhima Koregaon Case: Hearing in SC begins
  • Triple talaq ordinance has been approved by the union cabinet. The bill was stuck in the Rajya Sabha
Travel

Coimbatore

Art and Culture workshop for special children

Covai Post Network

September 19, 2018

Coimbatore : Coimbatore Rotary Coimbatore Central, Anns Club of Coimbatore Central and SPICMACAY jointly organized SWASTH 2018, an art and culture workshop for special children at Kaumaram Prashanthi Academy, Chinnavedampatti.

The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), an international non-profit organization intends to create lifelong impact in the lives of special children.

The workshop aims at imbibing the core values of discipline, focus, and humility embodied in Indian culture. Children learn to bring out their talent thus enabling improvement in their personality. Most children remember this enduring experience as they get exposure to rare art forms from the state and other parts of the country.

Rtn. A. V. Pathy, Governor RI Dist. 3201 addressed the press in the Valediction function of SWASTH 2018. The three day workshop covered Tholpavakoothu, shadow puppet theatre of Kerala; clay modeling, the therapeutic motor skill development, and mural painting, skill on incorporating the architectural elements in given space.

Around 60 special children and teachers from special schools participated and learned the art of Tholpavakoothu, clay modeling, and mural painting.

K. Rajeev Pulavar, the thirteenth-generation puppeteer of traditional Tholpavakoothu, mentored on the shadow puppet theatre of Kerala. Artiste K.R. Babu, Empanelled Designer Kerala Mural Painting approved by Commissioner of Handicrafts of India enlightened the children on Mural Painting. Meyyar from Pudukottai an expert in clay modeling conducted the workshop on clay modeling.

Mr Arivudai Nambi, President Rotary Coimbatore Central said, “special children are not the children demanding special attention but children of special abilities. If you provide them opportunity to develop their skills they can perform much better than regular children “

TCP's LGBT Pride

