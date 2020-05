Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The vegetable and fruit markets functioning at Town and Central Bus stands in Central Zone will be shifted to Jail Grounds on Dr Nanjappa Road from tomorrow.

Similarly, the market in Ukkadam Bus stand will move to Lorrypet there.

The vegetable and fruit market at SInganallur bus stand will shift to Uzhavar Sandhai there itself, Corporation Commissioner, Shravan Kumar Jathavat said.