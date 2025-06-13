“Asia Jewels Show 2025” Begins Three-Day Expo from 13th – 15th June 2025

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, June 13, 2025: Asia Jewels Show 2025 begins today and will continue until June 15th, 2025. One of South India’s most glamorous and niche jewelry exhibitions and sales, the show is hosting its 54th edition in Coimbatore at The Residency Towers Hotel, Avinashi Road, from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM each day.

This exclusive expo will, for the first time, feature never-seen-before jewelry designs from top, handpicked jewellers from across India — all under one roof.

Asia Jewels Show is a curated event showcasing high-end, fine-branded gold and diamond jewelry, among others. The exhibition features a wide variety of the latest collections, including fine gold jewelry, diamond jewelry, platinum, traditional and wedding jewelry, antique and precious stone jewelry, kundan, jadau and polki, and silver jewelry, to name a few.

Renowned as one of the finest jewelry exhibitions in the city, this event is the perfect place to shop for or pre-book jewelry for the upcoming wedding and festive season. A fair like this is a one-stop destination for the best in jewelry, design, and precious stones in South India.

On display are luxury jewelry designs from leading brands from Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Coimbatore, creating a truly glamorous and spectacular showcase.

Participating top brands include:

Gajraj Jewellers (Bangalore), C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers (Bangalore), Sehgal Jewellers (Delhi), Shrians Jewels (Delhi), Neha Creations (Mumbai), Renuka Fine Jewellery (Mumbai), Karpagam Jewellers (Coimbatore), House of Ibhaan (Mumbai), Diamorn Jewellery (Mumbai), Anjallee (Chennai), FZ Gems (Jaipur), Grandeur Jewellery (Chennai), JewelOne (Coimbatore), Kirtilal Jewellers (Coimbatore), Re Vera Diamonds (Mumbai), Pritam Jewels (Mumbai), BDZ Jewels (Mumbai), Jeeyana Jewels (Mumbai), Gemsrush (Jaipur), Carbon Cubes (Surat), The Velli Shop** (Chennai), Balaji Pearls & more.