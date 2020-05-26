  • Download mobile app
26 May 2020, Edition - 1778, Tuesday
செய்திகள் தமிழில்

Coimbatore

Assam migrant workers taken by train from Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

May 26, 2020

Coimbatore : With over 1,600 migrant workers being taken to their areas in Assam, the total number of workers taken to their respective States crossed nearly 41,000.

A Shramik train, 31st in series, with Assam migrant workers left today from City station around 2 PM.

The workers were given necessary food and water at a marriage hall earlier and were taken to the Station and accommodated in the train after the necessary checking and social distancing.

Senior district, police and railway officials were present during the event. 

