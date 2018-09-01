Atal tinkering labs in 500 schools in TN in three months

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Atal Tinkering Labs would be set up in 500 schools across Tamil Nadu in another three months, the state education minister, K A Sangottaiaan said today.

The State has been working with the Centre in this regard, Sengottayaian told reporters here on the sidelines of a function to facilitate teachers and matriculation schools, who secured 100 per cent results in board examinations.

These labs will help the students to get familiar with latest technologies, he said.

To a question on new curriculum for various standards, the minister said that the process of framing new curriculum for Classes II to VIII and X and XII would begin soon, as framed by a team of 15 educationists, headed by former Anna University vice-chancellor, M Anandakrishnan.

A meeting to discuss the mater will be convened next week, he said.