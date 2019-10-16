Attempt to create records in literary and cultural field in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An attempt is being made to accomplish five World Records during an event organised here by Elite Circle on October 19.

The records will be created in most number of participants in an Inter-school Literary and Cultural Competition, Largest One Day Art Competition. Most Number of participants in a Coloring Contest, Largest One Day Self Defense Class for Girls (Single Venue) and Largest One Day Writing Competition (Single Venue) at the 20th Edition of “Hamam-Gateway 2019”, a National level Literary and Cultural contest to the School students.

These records were applied to Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records and the events will be adjudicated by officials, who will distribute certificates, Elite Circle Founder President, Dr K Pradeep Kumar told reporters here Wednesday.

Over, 82,000 students from 11,500 schools from LKG to 12th standard, from 27 States from India will participate in various competitions, he said.

A total of 18 Literary and Cultural Competition will be conducted on this day during which drawing sheets, answer sheets, participation Cards, participation certificates, certificate for Winners, Winners and Runners Trophies for the School, Gifts for Winners, water facilities, transport facilities and various services to the students will be arranged free of cost, Pradeep Kujmar said.