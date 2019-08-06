  • Download mobile app
06 Aug 2019
Coimbatore

Auto drivers protest against the MV Amendment Bill

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 200 autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday staged a demonstration here, seeking immediate withdrawal of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, which they claimed was affecting their livelihood.

The drivers, belonging to all major trade unions and under the banner of Coimbatore District Auto Workers Union, raised slogans against the Centre for the passage of the Bill, without considering the problem of autorickshaw drivers.

The demonstration was led by Union general secretary PK Sukumaran who also warned of a statewide massive protest by nearly 3 lakh auto drivers, if the Centre failed to withdraw the Act.

They also wanted the Tamil Nadu Government to revise the meter charges periodically as directed by the High Court.

