Automatic sanitizer dispensing unit developed in Coimbatore TNAU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :The Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute,

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here has developed an attachment for dispensing sanitizer.

The commercially available battery operated sprayer was modified into automatic sanitizer dispensing unit using a sensor based circuit, which

can dispense the solution when the hand is brought near the sensor.

The solution stops immediately when the hand is taken away.

The unit can be installed in front of an office and the 15 litre capacityntank will last for a long period eliminating frequent refill of the solution.

This will be more hygienic in an office where lot of people will be moving.

The unit was demonstrated to University Officials and Heads of Departments.

Vice Chancellor Dr. N. Kumar appreciated the scientists involved in developing this unit and advised to supply to all the offices of the University.