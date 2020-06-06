  • Download mobile app
06 Jun 2020, Edition - 1789, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Automatic sanitizer dispensing unit developed in Coimbatore TNAU

Covai Post Network

June 6, 2020

Coimbatore :The Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute,
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here has developed an attachment for dispensing sanitizer.

The commercially available battery operated sprayer was modified into automatic sanitizer dispensing unit using a sensor based circuit, which
can dispense the  solution when the hand is brought near the sensor.

The solution stops immediately when the hand is taken away.

The unit can be installed in front of an office and the 15 litre capacityntank will last for a long period eliminating frequent refill of the solution.

This will be more hygienic in an office where lot of people will be moving.

The unit was demonstrated to University Officials and  Heads of Departments.

Vice Chancellor Dr. N. Kumar appreciated the scientists involved in developing this unit and advised to supply to all the offices of the University. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿