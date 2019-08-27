Award presentation for exceptional students, teachers on Aug 31

Covai Post Network

City-based KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, supported by organisation You Are Loved, is presenting the fourth edition of ‘Puratchiyalar Virudhugal’ for TN government school students and teachers. Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development SP Velumani will be the chief guest and hand over the certificates and awards on August 31 at the institute

This event helps find the extraordinary students and exceptional teachers from Tamil Nadu’s Government schools, selfless parents, trendsetting individuals and NGOs working with children across the State.

The NGOs were tied up with the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary Headmaster’s Association and helped identify 67 students and 33 teachers.

For the students, the awards are titled the “Maanava Puratchiyalar Virudhugal”, for teachers “Aasiriyar Puratchiyalar Virudhugal”, for parents ‘Pettror Puratchiyalar Virudhugal’ and for NGOs ‘Samugha Puratchiyalar Virudhugal’.

“The idea behind this is to encourage students and teachers to be proud of studying and working in a government school. These awards will ensure students of merit and teachers who go beyond their call of duty are recognized. It gives a great sense of positivity for students, especially those from a rural, poor or debt-ridden family background,” said Daniel Jacob, Founder and Executive Director of You Are Loved.

The award titled should not be misconstrued as ‘revolutionary’ in the wrong sense. “It is intentionally named as these students or teachers are fighting all odds to make it successful in life,” he added.

The selection is under eight categories covering science and innovation, leadership, social work, sports, literature and music.