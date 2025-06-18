Azim Premji Foundation announces Azim Premji Health Equity Fellowship for PG Doctors

Covai Post Network

Azim Premji Foundation has announced the ‘Azim Premji Health Equity Fellowship’ – an 18-month immersive learning experience for Post Graduate doctors.

The Fellowship is a collaborative effort of Azim Premji Foundation, and 11 prestigious health institutions located in various parts of the country.

As part of the programme, Fellows will receive firsthand exposure to practising effectively with patients in rural areas. A diverse case load and mentorship by senior doctors will give them an opportunity to acquire effective clinical skills and community experience.

By joining this fellowship, Fellows will:

Gain invaluable field experience working on the frontlines of healthcare delivery.

Develop a deep understanding of the systemic challenges hindering health equity.

Collaborate with experienced professionals and the community to implement impactful solutions.

Become part of a network of passionate individuals committed to creating lasting change.

For more information click here: https://azimpremjifoundation.org/what-we-do/health/azim-premji-health-equity-fellowshipfor-postgraduate-doctors/