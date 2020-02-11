Baba Ramadev gives yoga tips to CISF jawans at Coimbatore airport

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Yoga Guru Baba Ramadev had given various yoga tips to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans in the City Airport on how to remain fit, while remaining on duty.

Ramdev, who was returning from City after chairing the 2nd Governing Council meeting of Indian Yoga Association on Monday night, took motivational yoga, mediation and Pranayam classes for their benefit for a brief period.

Demonstrating a few breathing exercises to help the security personnel while on tough duty to remove stress and anxiety, he advised that the belly and the waist line should be trim and advised them to take care of health.

‘karo yog raho nirog” (do yoga and remain healthy), was the main mantra, a Patanjali release said Tuesday.

CISF Deputy Commandant Manmohan Singh, Assistant Commandant Premkumar, Terminal Manager Anand Satsangi were present , it said.