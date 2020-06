Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The District Collector, K Rajamani today issued an order banning physical fitness activities, including walking and jogging in Race Course in the city.

The ban will be in force until further orders.

A large number of people used to throng Race Course area for morning and evening walk, and students for jay walking on the track.

It may be noted that VVIPs, including Rajamani himself, senior district and police officials are residents of the area.