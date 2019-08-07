Ban On Plastic Water Bottles In Nilgiris From August 15

Ooty Anish

Water Atms To Be Installed In 70 Places

To counter the August 15 ban on one litre plastic water bottles, the Nilgiris administration has begun installation of water ATMs at 70 places in the district for the convenience of tourists on a war footing.

The Nilgiris district administration has banned 17 varieties of plastic to preserve the natural environment from being polluted. This ban though effective throughout Tamil Nadu is being observed very strictly in the Nilgiris with several other types of plastic items also being restricted.

The Madras High Court has also stepped in to make the Nilgiris district plastic free by banning purchase and sale of one-litre plastic drinking water bottles and soft drinks containers.

Obeying this order, Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya has directed that the ban be enforced from August 15. The water ATMs will first be installed on the sides of the state and national highways in the district in 70 places in the district.

The Ooty corporation will have 10 ATMs, the Coonoor corporation will have 4 ATMs, Gudalur will have 6 ATMs, Nelakottai will have 4 and so on. The ATMs will be installed at the frequently crowded places in the 11 taluks of the district.

The District Tourism Board will install ATMs at Dodabetta peak, Ooty Boat House and Pykara Boat House, while the Government Horticultural Department will install at Government Botanical Gardens Ooty, Government Rose Garden, Sims Park in Coonoor and Katteri Park, among others.

These ATMs will charge Rs.1 for one litre of pure drinking water. Consumers have to feed Rs. I coins to collect the water.

Environmentalist V Sivadass said:“ Plastic products are major contaminants and pollution creators for the natural beauty and flora and fauna of Nilgiris, particularly plastic water bottles. This ban and installation of water dispensers is a good move to remove some of the pollution.”

The Nilgiris residents also welcomed the environmental friendly move to eradicate plastics in the district soon.